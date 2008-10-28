Palm Pistol: Grandma is Going On a Toodle Shootin' Rampage

Thanks to the Second Amendment, even the elderly have the right to keep and bear arms. The problem is that many of the guns out there are a bit unwieldy for an older person to handle. However, the inventors of the Palm Pistol are planning to change all that with a weapon that is ideal for both the elderly and the physically disabled. The firearm appears to be a redesign of the classic "Chicago Palm Pistol" first patented in the US in 1883—the difference being that the modern Palm Pistol is a single shot device with a thumb trigger. According to the product site, "point and shoot couldn't be easier"—so now we have to worry about protecting our toodles from pistol packin' Grandmas like the one featured after the break.



[Palm Pistol via I New Idea Homepage via OhGizmo]