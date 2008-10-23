Over-caffeinated TIE Fighter Combines Starbucks And Star Wars

Wired is having a little art contest to make things from the stuff you get at Starbucks, and to provide some inspiration, they showed off photographer Dan Winters' amazing TIE fighter sculpture. Everybody's favourite Galactic Empire spacecraft was made out of nearly 50 Starbucks cups, 216 stirrers, over 60 drink holders and a couple of coffee boxes thrown in for good measure. Wow. Even for me, that's a lot of coffee. [Wired]