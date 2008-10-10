Orange Pulls BlackBerry Bold Over Quality Concerns

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to a leaked memo obtained by Mobile Tech Addicts, UK based mobile phone carrier Orange have pulled the BlackBerry Bold off of their shelves temporarily citing quality issues with the device. What specific issues they are referring to are unknown, but Orange claims they are awaiting solutions from RIM and plan to have the device back on shelves in "a couple of weeks." As you probably already know, the US debut of the Bold has been pushed back repeatedly—perhaps these issues have something to do with the delay over here as well. [Mobile Tech Addicts via Mobility Today]

