Orange iGPS360 Brings GPS to Old iPhones

Are you stubbornly holding on to your first gen iPhone, using its energy efficient Wi-Fi triangulation to find your way? Foolishness! The iGPS360 is a $US75 dongle that brings full GPS to your jailbroken iPhone or iPod touch. Available for preorder now, there are 1000 units up for grabs and we bet they'd be a ton of fun for various homebrew applications. For some reason the iGPS shop link is currently down, but check Orange's site later if you're interested. Oh, and you can find the iControlPad on there, too. [Orange via iPhone GPS]