Optimus has revealed their prototype of the 15-key Putius, that's now been redubbed the Aux. While the case is metal, here we see the plastic circuit board chassis and the complete electronic heart of the Aux. No, it's still not something you can actually buy, but we're getting oh so much closer. [Optimus]
Optimus Aux Prototype Looking Prototypical
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.