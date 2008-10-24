Oprah's Favourite Gadget is the Kindle, In Case You Were Wondering

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

TV host and noted technologist Oprah Winfrey has a favourite gadget, but it's a secret! At least until she announces it on her show, which will probably happen today. But that wasn't soon enough for BGR, who dug and dug and scraped and view-sourced until they found their answer in a tag list, buried in an XML file from Amazon's teaser page:

And thus spake the O. [BBG and BGR]

