Opera 9.6 Faster, Stronger, Available Now

Opera just popped out the latest version of their desktop browser, 9.6. Besides being just plain faster, it adds feature improvements all around, like a new low-bandwidth mode in the built-in email client, expanded syncing (speed dial, search engines and notes), and RSS feed previews, so you can check out the content before you subscribe to it. If you never checked it out before, it's worth taking it for a spin.

Choose speed, productivity and innovation with Opera 9.6

Opera's next browser offers advances in convergence, communication

Oslo, Norway - October 8, 2008 - Opera Software today launched Opera 9.6, the newest version of Opera's award-winning Web browser. Opera 9.6 enhances the performance and flexibility of Opera's built-in e-mail client, while adding new features to Opera's free browser-synchronisation service, Opera Link. Opera 9.6 is available as a free download from http://www.opera.com/.

What's new in Opera 9.6

Expanded Opera Link: Opera lets you take your favourite search engines and the browser history you enter wherever you go. Opera Link also synchronizes notes taken in your Opera browser, your bookmarks, Speed Dial and personal bar.

Optimized Opera M2: Stuck with a slow connection? Our built-in e-mail client, Opera M2, now includes "low-bandwidth mode" to retrieve mails even faster when bandwidth is limited.

Prioritized e-mail: Opera M2 has two new ways to manage e-mail conversations. Keep an eye on important threads and contacts by following them, or ignore less important threads and contacts with a single click.

Increased speed: Opera 9.6 improves the quick responsiveness and page loading of Opera 9.5.

Previewed feeds: Look before you feed. Now you can see an RSS feed's content before subscribing to it or even bookmarking it. Opera gives you a clean, multi-column preview for each RSS feed so you know what to expect before you subscribe.

Improved fluency: Opera is pleased to add support for Indonesian, Ukrainian, Estonian, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

"We believe in making the Web available for people everywhere," said Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Opera Software. "The people who use Opera need it to adapt to their needs and we're proud to continue that tradition today. Our improved e-mail client is now the ideal communication tool. Opera Link gives you more flexibility to take your personal browsing identity with you to any computer. The new Opera 9.6 gives more people around the world new reasons to choose Opera."

Of course, Opera 9.6 includes many features Opera users have already come to know and love. Speed Dial gives you one-click access to your favourite sites. Take notes as you browse, and connect them to the page you're browsing. Save and restore browsing sessions after you close the browser and never lose a Web site or e-mail if you accidentally close a tab. Surf with ease, thanks to mouse gestures. All these features and many others bring a fresh approach to browsing the Web in Opera 9.6.

Availability

Opera 9.6 is available for Linux, Mac and Windows computers and ships in more than 38 languages. Opera is free from http://www.opera.com/.

Be heard

Opera's mission is to extend the reach of the Web to anyone, anywhere, using any device. To do that, Opera relies on your help and feedback. Learn more and share your thoughts athttp://my.opera.com/.

