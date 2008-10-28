Open Source GamePack Lets You Bake a Game Boy From Scratch

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're possessed of some serious disposable income, electrical engineering chops, mountains of free time and a passion for open source and vintage gaming, you might be the kind of person who would want to buy the GamePack. For about $US250, Liquidware will send you a full build kit for his open source Game Boy killer tribute. Unfortunately, the "Game" part will be up to you — the Arduino-based handheld has only been tested running very basic code. These points aside, the specs are impressive, with an OLED screen, Lithium Ion battery, and built-in rumble capability — not to mention that fact that it'll fill the gap in your nerdbelt between your NES buckle and your OpenMoko Neo Freerunner quite nicely. [Liquidware via Technabob]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

