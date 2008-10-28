Open Source GamePack Lets You Bake a Game Boy From Scratch

If you're possessed of some serious disposable income, electrical engineering chops, mountains of free time and a passion for open source and vintage gaming, you might be the kind of person who would want to buy the GamePack. For about $US250, Liquidware will send you a full build kit for his open source Game Boy killer tribute. Unfortunately, the "Game" part will be up to you — the Arduino-based handheld has only been tested running very basic code. These points aside, the specs are impressive, with an OLED screen, Lithium Ion battery, and built-in rumble capability — not to mention that fact that it'll fill the gap in your nerdbelt between your NES buckle and your OpenMoko Neo Freerunner quite nicely. [Liquidware via Technabob]