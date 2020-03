On a recent earnings call, Asus explained some of their plans going into 2009. The big one? The company expects to have a $US200 entry level Eee PC—which we assume has no Windows. But that $US200 announcement is even more interesting when coupled with another announcement—Asus intends to phase out all 7" and 8.9" models for 10" netbooks. So will the smaller systems go for $US200, or will we see a $US200 10" netbook in 2009? I guess we'll have to wait to find out. [Digitimes]