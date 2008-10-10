Onkyo MHP-UW2 Wireless Headphones For iPod Users

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Onkyo is poised to pack yet another wireless gadget on the 2.4 GHz band with their new MHP-UW2 headphones. However, the uncompressed connection should result in some decent CD-quality audio. (But what is the deal with that receiver? It almost doubles the footprint of the iPod Touch). At any rate, the MHP-UW2s are compatible with the iPod classic, Touch, Nano and Mini and it includes inputs for other audio devices. It set to be released in Japan on November 14th for around $US200, but there is no word on whether or not it will haul that fat receiver across the pond to the States anytime soon. [Impress via Crunchgear]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

