One-Person Maglev Car, Like Riding a 480KPH Roller Coaster to Work

It sure looks like a roller coaster, but this maglev (magnetic levitation) car is more likely in development for personal transportation. By Tyco and Gakken, the maglev system suspends the car 2-3 centimeters above the track, propelling the rider forward without friction. Since the fastest record for a full-blown maglev train is 580 kph, my guess is that an open cockpit like this one could make for one hell of a bug-faced ride. Maybe that face squeegee startup isn't such a crazy investment after all. [nikkei BP via NewLaunches]