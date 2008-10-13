OLO Wants to Fuse the iPhone with Netbooks

For those of you out there who are too impatient for the day when iPhone-like mobiles and netbooks converge into one carry-all uber device, there's OLO. On Monday, the company will announce plans for an iPhone-powered netbook. As you can see in the image, there's all sorts of FAIL going on right now. Wrong OS for starters, so we can probably chalk this pic up to poor Photoshopping and/or planning on OLO's part. However, the company is adamant that the device is real, and coming soon. Of course, if Apple unleashes a MacBook netbook on the world this week during its MacBook event, calling the OLO device a moot point will be the understatement of the year. From the looks of the OLO web site, that may happen even if Apple decides to cancel the event and show nothing. [OLO Computer via ITWire]