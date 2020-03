HTC has let loose this official video showing off the HTC Touch HD—and although it's more of a too-brief commercial than an actual walkthrough, it gives a quick look at browsing, maps and images on that glorious 3.8-inch 480x800 screen. And after this tease, why not take a look back at those lucky French who handled one on video? We're counting the days 'til the end of the year when this thing drops. [YouTube via Mobility Today]