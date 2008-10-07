Official Gmail Goggles Add-On Prevents Shameful Drunken Emailing

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

My new favourite Googler Jon Perlow has used his 20% time (that portion of it he doesn't spend hammered, apparently) to write Gmail Goggles, an official Labs add-on that makes sure you really want to send that 3AM email to your ex-girlfriend. Goggles employs five arithmetic problems that appear after pressing send (you choose the difficulty level!) that must be answered correctly in a limited time before your overly passionate and typo-ridden message can be on its way. It can also be scheduled to be active only on your party nights. Thanks big G! [Official Gmail Blog]

