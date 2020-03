The sneaksters over at Boy Genius Report have somehow gotten their hands on an official Powerpoint presentation of the soon-to-be-released BlackBerry Storm. This is evidently a Verizon property, since the wallpaper on all the Storms is their signature red V, but no mention of price or release date. Still, some good shots and a lot of info, including new stuff on media syncing, touch typing, and more, for those waiting for the touchscreen wonder. [BGR]