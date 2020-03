Creative marketing minds have developed a plan to use GPS to deliver neighbourhood-specific digital advertising on the side of buses in NYC. Apparently, the ads run like TV commercials and they have begun airing on a single Manhattan route with expansion to 200 buses planned for Q1 of next year. Obviously, targeted advertising is the name of the game, so I wouldn't be surprised to find GPS systems like this one popping up in major cities across the country in the very near future. [WCBSTV]