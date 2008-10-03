Nvidia Launch Points to Possible October 14 MacBook Intro

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It seems like the stars are aligning for that rumoured MacBook intro event on October 14. Nvidia, which was supposed to launch their MCP7A chipset on September 30, has announced the chipset will actually be available right after the alleged Apple event. Apparently, the new chipset—which is rumoured to be part of the new MacBooks—bests Intel's own G45 in the graphics and audio department.

The built-in audio and video capabilities in the new Nvidia chipset is supposed to be better than Intel's offering for High Definition video decoding, with 24p mode (progressive 24 frames per second video) and LCPM (Linear Pulse Code Modulation) multi-cannel audio support. [Homemedia via Macsoda]

