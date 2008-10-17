NTT Shoe Powers Your iPod, Makes You Look Like a Robodork

In its quest to ease the life of millions of Japanese people and make them like cyborgs, telecommunications company NTT has developed a shoe that transforms the kinetic energy generated by your steps. Right now, it can generate three watts, which is enough to keep an iPod playing, but still not enough to power up your mobile phone. This is not just a concept project, however: The company is looking to have a working pair available for the masses by 2010. How you are going to connect your phone with your shoe, unless you are Maxwell Smart, it's a completely different matter. [Gear Diary]