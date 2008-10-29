Now Even Thirsty Houseplants Demand Attention With DIY Twitter Kit

Back in February we showed you a slightly botched-together system that lets your houseplants Twitter, but now there's a complete kit available. After soldering it together, you simply shove it deep into your plant's pot, connect it up to with an ethernet cable, and when its moisture sensors detect that you've been a bit lax in watering it'll Twitter with a "water me please" prompt. Ignoring it won't work as it'll step up the game with an urgent Tweet, and over-watering'll earn you a scolding. It's possibly the only way I'd remember to feed Reg, my sadly dessicated lemon tree...though at this rate of digitizing the average home is at risk of networking overload. Out now for $US99. [ via OhGizmo]