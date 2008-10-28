Now Even the PS3 Surfs Faster than Explorer

It's a sad day, Microsoft, when Sony goes on record that their PS3 browser is faster than IE7. Firmware 2.5 is not only bringing the PlayStation 3 internet browser Flash 9, but its Javascript update promises to speed up the browser by an impressive 2.8X. Sony admits that they're still slower than Google Chrome, but as for IE7, it's eating their dust. If Sony's claims are true, it's straight up sad that the PS3's browser UI is worse than almost any browser on the market...including some on mobile devices. [IGN via Kotaku]