Now Even the PS3 Surfs Faster than Explorer

It's a sad day, Microsoft, when Sony goes on record that their PS3 browser is faster than IE7. Firmware 2.5 is not only bringing the PlayStation 3 internet browser Flash 9, but its Javascript update promises to speed up the browser by an impressive 2.8X. Sony admits that they're still slower than Google Chrome, but as for IE7, it's eating their dust. If Sony's claims are true, it's straight up sad that the PS3's browser UI is worse than almost any browser on the market...including some on mobile devices. [IGN via Kotaku]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

