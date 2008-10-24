Note to Woz: You Are Rich, Stop Making an Arse of Yourself in Commercials

Someone explain to me why Woz is participating in these beyond-retarded Scottevest commercials. Seriously, Ed McMahon selling out his dignity and rapping in FreeCreditReport.com ads makes sense, as he's bankrupt, but Woz? Aren't you a billionaire? Be happy with that, because crap like this makes me embarrassed for you. Go play Segway Polo or something. [Scottevest]