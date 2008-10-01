Norway Forgets Who They're Dealing With, Demands Apple Open Up FairPlay DRM (Again)

Norway is ostensibly big on neutrality, even when it gets them invaded and pulverised, so not surprisingly it hates Apple's FairPlay DRM, which only lets songs play on iPods. It even has a law requiring that consumers be able to use digital media with whatever device they choose, which FairPlay obviously pees all over. After a lovely chat with Apple in February, not much has changed, so gentle Norway is going to play war against Apple over FairPlay for the rest of hapless Europe.

If Apple doesn't respond to the allegations by Nov. 3, Norway will take Apple before its very diplomatic and wussy-sounding Market Council as the first test case to force Apple to bust open FairPlay. If Norway is for siriusly about taking on Apple, iTunes-loving Norwegians better enjoy its full DRM'd bounty while they can, especially if any ruling about FairPlay extends to movies and TV shows—guess what's slathered all over them? Why?

Likelier actions from Apple than handing over the FairPlay keys: shutting down the iTunes Store in Norway, pulling everything with DRM, or a blitzkrieg into Oslo. [Yahoo! via Ars Technica]