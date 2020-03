I don't know what to think about this noose-shaped hanging lamp. It's funny, but it's not, like the noose meets the electric chair meets your darkest thoughts, specially in these times of recession and 1929-style market crashing. The designer—Marie Thurnauer—will probably have to use the 135-centimeter-long light fixture herself, however, as it costs a crazy $US6,395. Oh artists and bankers, that world of scoundrels. [Petites Productions via Cribcandy via Walyou]