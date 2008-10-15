After Nokia set its first touchscreen phone, the 5800 XpressMusic, into the wild, one executive teased that they will be launching a new touchscreen smart phone for the N-series, wedged neatly between the iPhone and Blackberry Storm. "We will have a lot of touch screen phones coming up, including an N-series device very soon," Nokia India's Marketing Director Devinder Kishore said. Although official details and release dates have yet to be announced, the new touchscreen is rumoured to hit the markets early 2009. [Cell Passion via IntoMobile]
Nokia's N-Series Wants to be Touched More
