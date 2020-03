During an otherwise uneventful podcast on the S60, Nokia revealed this shot of an unnamed concept device. It features a big touchscreen interface like the HTC Touch or the iPhone, but a QWERTY keypad can fold out while the touchscreen swivels, transforming the candy bar device into a premium clamshell. We'll have to wait and see whether or not anything comes of the concept, but if Nokia knows what's good for them, we'll hopefully see the real product soon enough. [Cell Passion via BGR]