Nokia N96 Media-Cameraphone Lands at Best Buy For $US800

News of the European debut and pricing of Nokia's anticipated N96 slider mobile phone stirred up debate about its cost: but now it's nearly here in Best Buy and yes, that $US800 price tag is intact. That's clearly just for the phone, naked and un-contracted to a provider, but it's a massive amount of cash—half as much again as an unsubsidised Blackberry Bold. If you're sceptical but want to check out if the beast is worth 800 smackeroos, there'll be hands-on display units in some stores apparently. [BGR]