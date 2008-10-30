Nokia N96 Media-Cameraphone Lands at Best Buy For $US800

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

News of the European debut and pricing of Nokia's anticipated N96 slider mobile phone stirred up debate about its cost: but now it's nearly here in Best Buy and yes, that $US800 price tag is intact. That's clearly just for the phone, naked and un-contracted to a provider, but it's a massive amount of cash—half as much again as an unsubsidised Blackberry Bold. If you're sceptical but want to check out if the beast is worth 800 smackeroos, there'll be hands-on display units in some stores apparently. [BGR]

