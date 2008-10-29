After making an appearance in a recent Britney Spears video, and showing up again in Christina Aguilera's video for "Keeps Gettin' Better" (about 1:07 in), Nokia's marketing strategy regarding their new 5800 XpressMusic is becoming pretty clear. At least this time the singer can actually, you know...sing. Hit the jump to check out a couple of stills.
Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Pimped in Christina Aguilera Video
