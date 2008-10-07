It looks as though the highly anticipated Nokia 5800 XpressMusic (aka 'Tube') will not make its way to the US in time for the Xmas season. Instead, Nokia seems to be content with focusing on emerging markets like India, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Russia and Spain before setting their sites on developed markets like the US. Analysts seem to think the move makes sense from a business perspective, but customers waiting patiently for Nokia's first touchscreen Symbian S60 phone may feel otherwise. [Reuters]
Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Phone Will Miss Xmas Release Date in US
