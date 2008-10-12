How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Abused by Britney Spears in New Video

Thanks to about a million tips, I've been forced to sit through the new Britney Spears music video for "Womanizer" because the flashy Nokia 5800 XpressMusic 'Tube' makes an appearance. The phone is used to take a picture of a ridiculously be-wigged Britney before she violently attacks the photographer and slams his face into a photocopier, sending the poor phone flying. But that's not the end of the technology in the video!

I won't get into any depth on the song, because this is Gizmodo and when a song only has two words and both of them are "womanizer," it's tough to glean any gadget connection. But the Nokia first makes an appearance at breakfast, when Britney's antagonist checks his calendar to see what kind of womanising he'll get up to today.
It's pretty obvious product placement when the words "Nokia" glimmer for no reason, but I was too distracted by what he was eating to care:
Okay, a square egg is easy, you can just cut the white into whatever shape you want. But the YOLK is square too! Britney should stop singing and open a restaurant, because that's goddamn amazing. Luckily, all this happens in the first minute so you don't need to sit through the awful inane screeching for too long. [- Thanks, everyone who sent this in]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles