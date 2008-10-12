Nokia 5800 XpressMusic Abused by Britney Spears in New Video

Thanks to about a million tips, I've been forced to sit through the new Britney Spears music video for "Womanizer" because the flashy Nokia 5800 XpressMusic 'Tube' makes an appearance. The phone is used to take a picture of a ridiculously be-wigged Britney before she violently attacks the photographer and slams his face into a photocopier, sending the poor phone flying. But that's not the end of the technology in the video!

I won't get into any depth on the song, because this is Gizmodo and when a song only has two words and both of them are "womanizer," it's tough to glean any gadget connection. But the Nokia first makes an appearance at breakfast, when Britney's antagonist checks his calendar to see what kind of womanising he'll get up to today.

It's pretty obvious product placement when the words "Nokia" glimmer for no reason, but I was too distracted by what he was eating to care:

Okay, a square egg is easy, you can just cut the white into whatever shape you want. But the YOLK is square too! Britney should stop singing and open a restaurant, because that's goddamn amazing. Luckily, all this happens in the first minute so you don't need to sit through the awful inane screeching for too long. [- Thanks, everyone who sent this in]