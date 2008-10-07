This news shouldn't surprise anyone, but Nintendo Australia have confirmed that there are no short term plans to release the DSi Down Under, and we're probably looking at a "late 2009" shipping date. And with the recent news that the DSi content will be region locked, it looks like the DS Lite is still the handheld of choice for Australian gamers this Christmas. Unless the PSP starts releasing some decent games, that is...
No Nintendo DSi In Australia Until Late 2009
