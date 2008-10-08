Nintendo Points Are Non-Transferable Between the Wii and the DSi

By rebranding "Wii Points" into "Nintendo Points" you would think that a system would be in place to share points between the Wii and the upcoming DSi. But that is where you would be wrong. Simply put, the points are locked to a single system—they cannot be transferred. That is a real bummer—especially because I have a few hundred points that have been collecting dust on my Wii for months now. [Siliconera via Wiifanboy]