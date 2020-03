Spotted in the OAMI (European trademark registry), this Nintendo-branded pedometer will most probably become an official piece of must-have Nintendo gear soon. Lacking any external screen, there's no indication whether it will sync with the DS or the Wii (like for Wii Fit or something), but we're assuming Nintendo has some decent software integration in mind for the device, since third parties have otherwise struck first in this niche. [OAMI via Kotaku]