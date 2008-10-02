More from the Nintendo Press Conference: the company will let you download games onto SD cards on the Wii, starting Spring 2009. Yes, you'll have to wait another four or five months before you get to unclog the Wii's paltry HD, but at least it's something right? Nintendo president Satoru Iwata also talked about an initiative to get more people using the Internet features of the Wii. The company will release a new Wi-Fi adaptor (possibly with mesh networking capabilities) and offer you 500 free Wii Points if you help a friend get connected. [Kotaku]
Nintendo Offers Solution to Wii Storage Problem, Uses Wii Points to Lure Users Onto the Net
