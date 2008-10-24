Nintendo Kills Wii Homebrew With Update, Again, Again, Again

Nowadays, any self-respecting hardware manufacturer is locked in an interminable battle to lock down their platforms for unclear reasons, because that's how things are, OK? Accordingly, Nintendo has just released a patch to prevent would-be homebrewers from enjoying their Wiis too much. Not that this is unexpected — there have been a few major developments in the homebrew space since June, when Nintendo last attempted to seal up their console. The good news: the update doesn't affect existing Homebrew Channel installs, it just prevents new ones. Oh, and it'll probably be cracked in about two days. [WiiBrew]