Nintendo DSi Will Come Loaded With Extra RAM

Nintendo's DSi will be loaded with more RAM than the DS Lite, according to Opera CEO Jon von Tezchner. In an interview with TechTree, the man responsible for web surfing on Nintendo's handheld said that Opera would be sure to use the memory boost "efficiently." That's great and all, but what does this mean for games?

While the possibility of a completely DSi-only game is probably pretty low, maybe the next Nintendo creations take advantage of the new hardware for some DSi-exclusive features (like picture taking or music making). What do you think the RAM will be used for? [Techtree via Destructoid]