Nintendo DSi Software Is Region Locked, So Don't Import One Unless You Know Japanese

Nintendo has confirmed that both downloadable games and DSi-exclusive software will be region-locked, meaning Japanese games won't play on an American DSi and vice versa. Regular DS games, on the other hand, will continue to be universal, and you'll still be able to play Japanense imports of regular DS games on say, an American DSi. That sucks, because it means if you import a DSi from Japan to skip the longass wait for the US version, you're going to be stuck buying Japanese DSi games forever, not to mention killing the import market. Maybe there's hope yet lurking in that SD card slot though. [CVG]