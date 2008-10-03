Nintendo DSi Not Coming To US Until 'Well Into' 2009

Here at the Ninendo Media Summit in San Francisco, NOA President Reginald Fils-Aime stated that the Nintendo DSi would not make an appearance in the US until "well into calendar year 2009." He cited the popularity of the current DS Lite as the primary reason for the prolonged release of the new system. For those (like me) still clunking away on the original DS, the wait just got a little more tortuous.

AU: Great. That pretty much means 2010 for Australia. (Not really, but it will feel like that).