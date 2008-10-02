How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nintendo DSi Adds Camera, Larger Screen

As expected, Nintendo has announced a new version of its DS, called the Nintendo DSi. While the machine no longer has a GBA slot, it's added a 640x480 camera, "audio enhancements" (like the ability to adjust pitch and playback), a 17% bigger screen (measuring in at 3.25 inches), and an SD memory card slot for storing games and easy picture uploading.

The DSi will also feature built-in browsers and a DSi shop. Pricing categories at the shop for DsiWare include Free, 200 points, 500 points, and a "Premium" 800 points. New DSi owners will get 1000 points to spend at the DSi Shop before March 2010. I. Want. It. Now. Get the rest of the story from our brother-in-arms, Kotaku (and click their digg badge above)! [Kotaku]

