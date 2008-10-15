So, I get the feeling that Nikon's about to announce something in February of 2009 and it's going to be... not small. This anti-petite happening will be taking place at the decidedly non-humble MGM Grand Arena during the WPPI photography convention in Las Vegas. The event might be an official announcement of the 41 megapixel MX sensor, or perhaps the long awaited D3x DSLR. You know what it won't be though? Lilliputian. Call it a hunch. [Photography Bay via CrunchGear]
Nikon Has Something Non-Diminuitive to Declare At WPPI
