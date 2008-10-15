Joining the MacBook Pro, Apple's MacBooks, their best-selling mac ever, also received a complete hardware re-tooling today, with rejuvenated hardware packed inside a brand-new aluminium case, thus putting one of the final stakes in the heart of white and black plastic in the computer line (the original plastic MacBook is still available, at a reduced $US999 price) and linking the consumer and pro notebooks under the same design vocabulary for the first time.
Next-Generation MacBook Ditches Plastic, Becomes MacBook Pro Mini
