If the BlackBerry Storm isn't quite your beat, Verizon's got a surprisingly sturdy brigade of other phones coming out next month, headlined by Samsung's Omnia and HTC's Touch Pro (sorry, XV6850—why won't you just let HTC be, Verizon?). The Omnia's keeping the same crappy UI, but it'll be tarted up red, the way VZW likes it. The Touch Pro seems like it'll be the same too—it's even keeping Wi-Fi, a daring feat on Verizon. The other two phones are both Sammy—Saga, the CDMA version of the Epix, and the Renown, a global flip phone. [Phone Arena]
Next Month on Verizon: Samsung Omnia, HTC Touch Pro and More
