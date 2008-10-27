Next Gen Wii to Still Use Infrared?

While Nintendo hasn't even announced the next Wii, a DigiTimes source claims that a company named Pixart Imaging is already set to provide Nintendo with the infrared chips for their next generation Wii device. (Pixart already supports the current Wiimote and products from Intel and Logitech.) While not necessarily the worst news, I'm sure at least a few of us were hoping for a solution to avoid those constant "point your Wiimote at the screen" error messages. Oh well, Nintendo could release the Wii2 with non-interactive, rotting banana controller and it would still sell a bajillion units. [DigiTimes via MaxConsole]