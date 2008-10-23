Hoo boy, it's a new Watchmen trailer! The most anticipated-by-nerds movie of 2009 is looking pretty damned good, and this trailer, shown at the 2008 Scream Awards on Spike TV, offers up some nice new footage of Dr. Manhattan blowing all sorts of stuff up. There's also fire and darkness and lots of upset looking people. All in all, I like it. [io9]
New Watchmen Trailer Offers Up New Footage, Same Blurry Blue Genitals
