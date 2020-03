A German company called Metaio is developing a new system that turns regular old books into reality-augmented 3D objects, with models of things like globes sprouting off of the pages. All you need to get it working is a webcam, the software and a book designed for the system and you'll be checking out things like UFOs flying above your book.

I'm not quite sure how many practical applications there are for this technology, but it's pretty cool nonetheless. [Gadget Lab]