How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Star Trek Photos Appear, Enterprise's Bridge Screen Fully Revealed

If anyone had any doubts about the homoerotic theme transpiring in the new Star Trek movie after the first batch of pictures, the latest Empire magazine's cover will completely solve them. To be honest, looking at the old version with Shatner and Nimoy has left me scratching my head too, but who cares: They have new photos—including one of the bridge screen that shows part of the actual Enterprise hull—to keep lifting up my Trek fanboy expectations. Hopefully it will be as good as I expect it to be—and I won't be miserably shot down when I see it.

Is that some kind of armour they are wearing? Ben-Hur, move out of the way, because Kirk is kicking it. [Empire Online]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles