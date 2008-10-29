New Star Trek Photos Appear, Enterprise's Bridge Screen Fully Revealed

If anyone had any doubts about the homoerotic theme transpiring in the new Star Trek movie after the first batch of pictures, the latest Empire magazine's cover will completely solve them. To be honest, looking at the old version with Shatner and Nimoy has left me scratching my head too, but who cares: They have new photos—including one of the bridge screen that shows part of the actual Enterprise hull—to keep lifting up my Trek fanboy expectations. Hopefully it will be as good as I expect it to be—and I won't be miserably shot down when I see it.

Is that some kind of armour they are wearing? Ben-Hur, move out of the way, because Kirk is kicking it. [Empire Online]