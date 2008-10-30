New PSP Media Manager Integrates With the Playstation Store

Just in case you are one of the few that have actually used the PSP Media Manager, you might be interested in knowing that a new update grants access to the PlayStation Store through the PC. It also helps out with syncing your music, photos and other digital content. Full details are available in the press release after the break.

New Media Manager for the PSP System

Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) released a new Media Manager for the PSP System today. Designed to accommodate the expanding functionality of PlayStation®Portable (PSP), the Media Manager grants access to the PlayStation®Store through the PC, easing the process of browsing, purchasing, and downloading of games, movies and television shows. The Media Manager also allows for organizing and syncing your music, photos and other digital content for PSP.

"The latest firmware update for the PSP provides today's entertainment enthusiasts with a truly mobile entertainment device by enabling the downloading of content on the go," said Susan Panico, senior director of PlayStation®Network, SCEA. "Because of the enhanced functionality, we felt it was necessary to expand the role of the PC application by giving users a means to further acquire and organize content for their PSP in a way that is intuitive and familiar."

With the recent PSP firmware update (v. 5.01), PlayStation added direct access to PlayStation®Store on PSP, enabling consumers to browse the store and download games whenever they're at a Wi-Fi hotspot. With the launch of the new Media Manager for PSP, the current URL http://store.playstation.com will re-direct visitors to the new home page.

Users of the legacy Media Manager will be able to update their software to incorporate the new features including access to the PlayStation®Store. Consumers who own the retail version of Media Manager (v2.5) will be able to upgrade to the online Media Manager PRO (v3.0) for free.