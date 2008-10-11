New OLED Tech Has Built-In Touch Control, Works Like Magic

One of drawbacks with traditional touchscreens is that the touch action requires layers of junk between the light source and the surface you're smudging, which makes it dimmer. Fraunhofer IPMS is showing off a breakthrough in OLED tech that doesn't need any of the crap, since the OLED itself reads touch signals. Obviously, that opens up all kinds of sweet possibilities, since OLEDs are incredibly efficient (and this touch tech doesn't make them any less so) and brilliant. A phone with a gorgeous, insanely bright OLED touchscreen? Sign me up. [Science Daily via OLED Display via Engadget]