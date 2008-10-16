How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New MacHeads Movie Trailer Keeps Freaking Me Out

Kobi and Ron Shely, the producers of MacHeads, have released a new movie trailer coinciding with yesterday's MacBook 2008 event. In case you don't know about it yet, the movie is a documentary on the almost-religious fervour that some Mac users feel towards their computers and Apple. Yes, the one that Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak dislike so much (with good reason). It looks like it may be a good one to watch, however, even while the new trailer freaks me out even more than the previous one. [MacHeads via Cnet]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles