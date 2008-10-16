New MacHeads Movie Trailer Keeps Freaking Me Out

Kobi and Ron Shely, the producers of MacHeads, have released a new movie trailer coinciding with yesterday's MacBook 2008 event. In case you don't know about it yet, the movie is a documentary on the almost-religious fervour that some Mac users feel towards their computers and Apple. Yes, the one that Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak dislike so much (with good reason). It looks like it may be a good one to watch, however, even while the new trailer freaks me out even more than the previous one. [MacHeads via Cnet]