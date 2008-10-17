The nebulous "early November" shipping date for the faster, roomier MacBook Air announced at the MacBook event on Tuesday has coalesced into the more solid Nov. 5 in the US, according to Apple's latest shipping estimates. For some reason though, Germany is apparently getting the blitzkrieg shipment, which goes out on Oct. 30. If you spot an earlier date, let us know. [AppleInsider]
New MacBook Air Ships Nov. 5
