New Laser Alarm Clock Features Normal, Hard Modes

Apparently the laser alarm clock idea, where you stop your clock's incessant ringing by shooting a bullseye with a laser gun, was popular enough to warrant a second coming. Bandai will be releasing its new version, titled Gun O' Clock, on November 15th in Japan. Gun O'Clock lacks the little man from the original, but features two wake-up modes: Normal and Hard. Normal mode means you only have to hit the target once to put the clock on snooze. With Hard mode, you'll have to hit it five times. Is that frustrating or secret agent awesome? I can't really tell. [Bandai via Geek Alerts]